Enjoy triple bill of dance treats at the Royal Concert Hall

​Brazilian heat and energy will power the virtuoso performers of one of that country’s finest dance companies in a thrilling triple bill at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on February 16 and 17.
By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT
​The São Paulo Dance Company is at the forefront of the South American contemporary dance scene. (Photo credit: Camilio Munoz and Iari Davies)​The São Paulo Dance Company is at the forefront of the South American contemporary dance scene. (Photo credit: Camilio Munoz and Iari Davies)
​São Paulo Dance Company is at the forefront of the South American contemporary dance scene.

The company’s 22 dancers match ferocious contemporary technique with the warmth, rhythm and flair of Brazilian culture.

The company’s UK and Irish debut tour brings a programme of dance from three choreographers all rooted in Latin culture.

    The epic and emotionally-charged Anthem was created for the company in 2019 by Spain’s Goyo Montero.

    Nacho Duato, artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Ballet, brings the intensity of Mediterranean heat and colour to his sensual Gnawa.

    Brazilian choreographer Cassi Abranches’s colourful and flirtatious Agora provides an exhilarating finale.

    For more, see www.trch.co.uk

