Annalene Beechey stars as Anna Leonowens in this touring production of The King And I. (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, October 17 to 21.

The multi Tony Award-winning production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s much-loved musical, currently delighting audiences as it tours the UK, is due to visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham soon.Seasoned musical theatre star Annalene Beechey will reprise the role of Anna Leonowens, joining Broadway star and film actor Darren Lee, who will play the title role of The King of Siam.

This gloriously lavish production is brought to the stage by an internationally renowned creative team under Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and will feature a world-class company of talented performers and a full-scale orchestra.

The King And I is a sumptuous, timeless romance, adored by the public and critics alike – and boasting one of the finest scores ever, including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, The King And I tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.