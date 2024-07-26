Enjoy these blasts from the past when 80s Live comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Don't miss 80s Live when the hit music show comes to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall soon. (Photo credit: Pawel Spolnicki)

​80s Live

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, August 3.

Head back in time to enjoy some of the greatest hits from the 1980s when this popular tribute show comes to the city centre venue soon.

You’ve made it through the wilderness, somehow, you’ve made it through, and now we’re never gonna give you up! Get ready as these talented performers bring you the biggest 80s party show to tour the UK – 80s Live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Direct from London’s West End, the cast will be heading down the Atlanta Highway, so bring your jukebox money and get ready to jitterbug.

The show includes hits such as Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Edge of Heaven, Tainted Love, Love Shack, Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don’t You Want Me Baby, Relax, Never Gonna Give You Up, It’s Raining Men, Rio and the list goes on.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.