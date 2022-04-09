Enjoy The Essence Of Audrey at The Squire Performing Arts Centre

Fans of the late, great Audrey Hepburn – one of the most beloved and stylish actors ever to grace the silver screen – will want to check out Helen Anker’s show The Essence Of Audrey, at the Arboretum Street-based arts venues in Nottingham.Have you ever wondered what is behind the idyllic and seemingly perfect life of Audrey Hepburn? She was, and continues to be, an inspiration.She was a stunningly beautiful, modest actress, and a selfless humanitarian ambassador of UNICEF.Audrey Hepburn proved to be one of those rare people who truly deserved ‘fashion icon’ status… but what made her into the icon that we think we know? What was her life really like?Take a glimpse behind the icon in this new biopic play, written and performed by Helen Anker.