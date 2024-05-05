Enjoy the best of British farce in this madcap take on Wilde classic at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Get ready for the very best in British farce with this madcap, interactive adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic.Much like The Play That Goes Wrong, this interpretation by Say It Again, Sorry? is framed within a production that goes horribly wrong.

Described as a genuine slapstick embodiment of the show must go on, audience members are invited (with their consent) to fill main roles where needed as an increasing number of actors become indisposed, leading to an entirely unique, unpredictable and hilarious form of audience participation and whirlwind theatrical adventure.Think props going awry, sound disappearing, reading from a script – provided by an onstage printer - and wondering whether the cast will ever reach the end of the script, and you’ve got an idea of how the evening will go.