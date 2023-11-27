​Rock City in Nottingham will be playing host to glam rock royalty when The Sweet perform a gig at the Talbot Street-based venue on December 20.

​Guitarist/vocalist Andy Scott, the sole surviving original member at the heart of the band and the golden thread linking Sweet’s proud past to the present, is still fiercely protective of that legacy today as ever.

Understandably he knows better than anyone that the long tours can’t carry on indefinitely, with the band now looking to ‘wind down’ some of their live commitments.

Andy explained: “This could be our last tour, but that doesn’t mean to say we’re not going to do any more gigs, just that we might not be doing 15 to 20 dates strung together. Then again, we might!”

Scoring 15 momentous top 40 hits in the seventies, with eight going top five – including classic 1973 UK No.1 Blockbuster – Sweet perfected the art of making memorable records in a highly competitive era.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk