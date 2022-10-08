Enjoy some snappy comedy with rising star Suzi Ruffell at Nottingham Glee

You can see Suzi in action at Nottingham Glee on October 18.

Suzi Ruffell likes things snappy: her stand-up, her decisions and her suits. Suzi’s brand new show is all about settling down (but not settling), becoming a mother (without becoming mumsy) and still worrying about everything - of course she is - have you seen the news?

Suzi’s last tour, Dance Like Everyone Is Watching, received critical acclaim and was recorded as an Amazon special.

Comic Suzi Ruffell is not to be missed at Nottingham Glee.

Suzi has also appeared on numerous shows such as Live At The Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, QI, The Last Leg, and Womanhood, to name but a few.

Suzi is also best known for her hugely popular podcasts Like Minded Friends and Out.

For more, go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham

