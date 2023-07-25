News you can trust since 1895
​Enjoy some quality theatre shows in the open air at Notts venues

​Performances in the popular Open-Air Theatre Season continue at Wollaton Park and Newstead Abbey and Gardens during August.
By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

The remaining dates are: ​

Friday, August 4 (6pm) Wollaton Park – Chapterhouse Theatre Company will perform The Secret Garden

Sunday, August 6 (6pm), Wollaton Park – Heartbreak Productions will perform David Walliams’s Bad Dad

Make sure you enjoy some open air theatre performances at Nottinghamshire venues this summer.Make sure you enjoy some open air theatre performances at Nottinghamshire venues this summer.
    Thursday, August 17 (6pm), Wollaton Park. Illyria present Robin Hood

    Thursday, August 31 (7pm), Newstead Abbey – Chapterhouse Theatre Company perform The Importance of Being Earnest

    Sunday, September 3 (6pm) Newstead Abbey, Illyria perform Robin Hood

    Gates will open one hour before each performance. Shows will go ahead in all but the worst weather. Stages will be in the Formal Gardens at Wollaton Park and on Byron’s Lawn at Newstead Abbey.

    To book tickets, go to www.wollatonhall.org.uk/open-air-theatre and www.newsteadabbey.org.uk/open-air-theatre

