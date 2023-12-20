Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Retford Majestic Theatre, January 4 to 7.

The Majestic Theatre has teamed up with North West pantomime company Trio Entertainment to bring you the much-loved enchanting story of Beauty and The Beast.

Beauty and The Beast will feature Coronation Street star Bruce Jones, who is best known for his role as Les Battersby in the hit ITV soap.

Former Corrie actor Bruce Jones is among the stars of the latest panto at Retford's Majestic Theatre.

Bruce will be joined on stage by Celebrity Big Brother Finalist and X Factor star Chris Maloney in the role of the Beast.

They are joined by the hilarious Retford panto favourite Stuart Earp as Loopy Louie, who returns for his fifth year as panto comic at the theatre.

Also appearing is last year's fantastic dame Jordan Bateman as Polly Potts, Shannon Whetnall as Belle, Sam Emmerson as Gaston and Chelsey Thorley-Williams as the magical Fairy Rose, along with local dancers.

Producer Kevin Brown said: “We can't wait to return to the Majestic Theatre once again to transform the theatre into a magical space filled with lots of panto fun this January.”This is our biggest show to date with costumes made by the team behind some of the West End theatre's biggest shows.”

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866.