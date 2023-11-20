Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitwell Community Centre, November 23, 24 and 25.

Whitwell Players are to present their new pantomime, Calamity Dame, written by Tracy Canavan-Smith.

The pistol packing, family-friendly pantomime is set in the Wild West and will see the popular amateur dramatics society provide plenty of pre-Christmas fun.

Don't miss seeing Whitwell Players performing their new panto Calamity Dame.

Calamity Dame (played by Neil White in his third leading Dame role for the group) is set in the town of Big Gulp. Come along and meet a whole host of strange and crazy characters including daft Dipper (played by veteran player Nic Pelham), saloon owner Stella (Teresa Downing) and her troupe of dancers, The Betties (Joanna Thorpe, Lauren Greenhalgh, Zara Skidmore and Sarah Reynolds).

Will the town get the railroad? Will Calamity get the Sheriff (Mo Cox) or will her beautiful sister Felicity Feelsgood (Keeley Camilleri) win his affections in the end? Who will stop the evil Frankston Frugal III (Paul Wood) and his sidekick Subo (Jeanne Raspin) from blowing up the town?

Details: There are performances on each night at 7.15pm, plus a matinee performance on Saturday at 2.15pm. To book tickets go to www://ticketsource.co.uk/whitwellplayersamateurdramaticsociety