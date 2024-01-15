Enjoy quartet of European classics with Nottingham Symphony Orchestra
and live on Freeview channel 276
Conducted by Joe Davies, the concert will feature the return to NSO concert action of acclaimed, Nottingham-raised professional soloist Clare Hammond.
She will be taking the starring role in a performance of William Walton’s spiky and lively Sinfonia Concertante for piano and orchestra.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The concert will also include a brace of pieces by the great Finnish composer Jean Sibelius: the evergreen tone poem Finlandia and the composer’s popular Second Symphony, a tuneful and multi-faceted work.
The concert opens with Carl Nielsen’s atmospheric Helios Overture, named after the Greek sun god and depicting a spectacular sunrise over the Aegean Sea, seen by the composer while on holiday.
For more on how to get tickets for this concert, you can check out https://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.