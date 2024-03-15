Enjoy puppets galore when Nottingham Puppet Festival returns to the area for third edition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Nottingham Puppet Festival has announced the full-line up of events for the 2024 festival, taking place at venues across the city from April 9 to 21.

An Arts Council-funded partnership between Nottingham Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall, and City Arts, Nottingham Puppet Festival first launched in 2018.

The 2024 festival is the partnership’s third event.

Nottingham Puppet Festival is returning and will run from April 9 to 21 at a wide range of venues. (Photo credit: Whitefoot Photography)

The community-focused festival is a celebration of puppets and people.

The festival will be packed with puppetry performances from local, national and international artists, with small and large-scale puppetry also taking to the streets.

The festival will present workshops, talks and screenings from key figures in the puppetry world.

Other venues taking part in the festival include Lakeside Arts, Broadway Cinema, Squire Performing Arts Centre, New Art Exchange and Nottingham City Libraries and Community Centres, as well as local makers and artists’ studios.

There’s a fantastic mix of shows including the multi award-winning Life of Pi and late-night puppet cabaret at the Theatre Royal, a melancholy scarecrow in NoOne’s Land at Lakeside Arts, cinema classics Eraserhead and The Adventures of Prince Achmed at Broadway, and lots of family fun to enjoy with an early years library tour of The Search for Teddy Island and Charlie Comet and the Magic in the Attic.

Talks, workshops and exhibitions will inspire both aspiring puppeteers and professional practitioners from across Nottinghamshire and beyond.

One of the highlights of the festival will be a City Centre day produced by City Arts on Saturday, April 13, from 11am, which will see puppetry and processions of all scales.

Free street theatre, shows, music, and marvellous sights and sounds will link Sneinton Market to Old Market Square, all the way to the new Central Library.

You will see Mahogany Carnival Design’s spectacular costumes, watch Inspirate’s Ancient Giants in a battle between good and evil, enjoy beautiful storytelling at the Central Library, and get close up to By Our Hands’ handcrafted marionettes.

Alison Denholm, creative development manager at City Arts, said: “Celebrating the artistry of puppets and puppetry along with the communities that inspire their stories, we are very excited and privileged to bring puppetry of every kind during the third Nottingham Puppet Festival.”