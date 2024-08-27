Enjoy hits galore when new musical takes to the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Sinitta and Nina Wadia are among the cast members in NOW That's What I Call A Musical. (Photo by Oliver Rosser)

​NOW That’s What I Call A Musical is a brand new, not-to-be-missed British musical, directed and choreographed by Strictly legend Craig Revel Horwood, coming soon to Nottingham Theatre Royal.

Written by award-winning comedian Pippa Evans, the world premiere of NOW That’s What I Call A Musical can be seen at the city centre venue from September 24 to 28 as part of a major UK and Ireland tour.

In Nottingham, the production will see the cast headed by the award-winning comedy actress and EastEnders star Nina Wadia as Gemma and Melissa Jacques (I Should Be So Lucky UK and Ireland Tour, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End & LA) as April.

They will be joined on stage by special guest and pop icon Sinitta of So Macho fame.

Joining the company are Kieran Cooper (Strictly Ballroom – UK tour) as Younger Tim, Christopher Glover (The Kite Runner - 2024 Ireland UK Tour) as Dad, Chris Grahamson (Phil Spector in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) as Tim, Maia Hawkins (Cassie in A Chorus Line at Doreen Bird College) as Younger April, Lauren Hendricks (Much Ado About Nothing at the East London Shakespeare Festival) as Ms Dorian and Shakil Hussain (Frankie Goes to Bollywood – UK tour) as Frank.

Get ready to relive the playlist of your life by celebrating 40 years of the iconic and chart-topping compilations brand NOW That’s What I Call Music, which has sold an estimated 200 million copies worldwide.

This fun-filled evening is bursting with hits from Whitney Houston, Wham! Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and so many more.

It’s Birmingham, 1989. Two school friends, Gemma and April, are busy with very important business - planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging Rick Astley.

Melissa Jacques is not to be missed when the show comes to Notts soon. (Photo credit: Alexis Chabala)

Cut to Birmingham 2009 and it’s the most dreaded event of their lives, the school reunion.

Drama, old flames and receding hairlines come together as friends reunite and everything from the past starts to slot into place.

The biggest question is: what was with all that hairspray?

NOW is produced by ROYO, Universal Music UK, SONY Music Entertainment and Mighty Village.

The show is at Nottingham's Theatre Royal from September 24 to 28.

This is a fun show that is not to be missed when it drops in at Nottingham Theatre Royal soon for a week of scintillating performances.

For more on tickets to see the touring show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or alternatively you can call the box office at the venue on 0115 9895555.

