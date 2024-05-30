Enjoy hits galore when Masque Productions present the Madness musical Our House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our House

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, November 5 to 9.

Tickets are on sale to see Mansfield-based Masque Productions presenting the Olivier award-winning West End smash hit musical at the Leeming Street venue later this year.

Featuring the legendary hits of British chart legends Madness, the show is written by Tim Firth, also the writer of Masque’s last show Calendar Girls. From programme sales and audience donations for Calendar Girls, Masque gave a donation of £2,200 to Blood Cancer UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masque Productions are performing the Madness musical Our House later this year.

Most Popular

On the night of his 16th birthday, Joe Casey commits a petty crime to impress the girl of his dreams. As police officers turn up, Joe faces a life-changing decision.Stay and surrender like an honest man or run and make the escape of a criminal. In a sliding doors moment, Joe's world splits in two and the story follows the two completely different paths that one moment leads to.

Put on your Baggy Trousers and join the House of Fun in this spectacular, hilarious and uplifting musical about family, love, and the power of our choices.You'll be singing It Must Be Love all the way home.

Details: Performances are at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee from 2.30pm. Tickets are £19.50 (including booking fee). Book them by calling 01623 463133 or you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk