Enjoy film screening with a difference at Southwell Minster

Southwell Minster, September 15.

Get ready for a unique cinematic experience, a screening of the acclaimed 1929 silent film in the Minster’s stunning Norman Nave.The historic setting will perfectly coincide with the famous film’s gothic elements.However, as Jonathan Allsopp, assistant director of music at the Minster, explains, this screening comes with an additional twist. “There has been a recent exciting revival in the tradition of live musicians, particularly organists, improvising a musical accompaniment to silent films so we thought what better way to mark the return of our organ recital series as the country reopens from the pandemic, with a thrilling cinematic and musical experience unlike anything else you’ve come across before!”The improvised soundtrack will be performed by Martin Baker, a world-renowned organist and improviser.

The concert will begin at 7.30pm, and tickets (£15/£10 concessions/under 18s free) are available on 01636 812933.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

