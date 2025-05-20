Enjoy country blues with bags of heart courtesy of The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band in Sheffield

The Reverend Peyton is accompanied by his wife Washboard Breezy Peyton and kept in time by Jacob “The Snakob” Powell

Lovers of rootsy Americana can get clapping, stomping and singing along to The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band when they come to Sheffield next month.

Known for blending virtuosic finger-picking musicianship with warmth and heart, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band have performed in 38 countries and been featured in Rolling Stone, Living Blues and Elmore, appeared the cover of Vintage Guitar Magazine, have been #1 on the Billboard, iTunes and Sirius XM Blues Charts and have been nominated for three Blues Music Awards by the Blues Foundation in Memphis. The Indianapolis Star listed Reverend Peyton as one of the top 25 Indiana musicians of all time.

The Sacramento Bee said the band have “boundless stockpiles of heart to spare — it cascades throughout every slip-n-slide vintage blues/soul ditty they tear through and croon in every show they play, and they always leave a little behind. The front porch is the church, the church is the dance hall and the dance hall is the river bank — your knees will fail you by the time you figure it all out.”

Frontman Reverend Peyton has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy, country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Mississippi to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David “Honeyboy” Edwards. He is accompanied by his wife, the washboard virtuoso ‘Washboard Breezy Peyton’, and kept on time by the rhythms of Jacob “The Snakob” Powell.

The band play The Greystones on June 29. Visit mygreystones.co.uk for details.