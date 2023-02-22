Mike Bubbins is to perform Throwback in Nottingham and Sheffield

Nottingham Glee, March 1/Sheffield Memorial Hall.

Mike Bubbins is the star of hit podcast The Socially Distant Sports Bar, and of BBC television comedies Mammoth, Tourist Trap and The Unexplainers.

He is currently on his first ever solo UK tour with brand new show Throwback.

Throwback is a powerful, thought-provoking, visceral hour of stand-up comedy, that pushes boundaries, defies neat descriptions and challenges the audience…

Only joking! It’s actually an hour and a half of really funny stories, pretty impressive characterisations, possibly a song (he said he’ll see how that goes), a bit of nostalgia about the good old days, a bit of optimism about the good new days, and Mike generally having a laugh about life and not taking himself, or anything else, too seriously.

Having said that, he may, at some point in the show, get very annoyed at berks, whether in the past, the present, or the future. Very annoyed.

So basically Throwback is a comedy show about Mike Bubbins sharing, and bringing to life, the stuff that he finds funny.As comedy concepts go, you’d have to say it’s a pretty straightforward one, really.

Talented performer Mike Bubbins (Photo credit: Scott Chamberlain)

Details: For ticket availability, go to glee.co.uk/nottingham or sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

