Enjoy Bard in the open air with Nottingham Shakespeare Company's summer tour

Bulwell Arts Festival, July 2/St Stephen’s Churchyard, Sneinton, July 6/St John’s Churchyard, Carrington, July 7/Ruddington Green and Sneinton Market Avenues, July 8/St John’s Churchyard, Beeston, July 12/Robin Hood Statue, Nottingham City Centre, July 13/JNewark Castle, July 14/Victoria Embankment Bandstand, July 15.

Much Ado About Nothing can be seen in outdoor venues in and around Nottingham, as well as special performances at Newark Castle and The Dell in Stratford (August 20) as part of Nottingham Shakespeare Company’s latest eagerly-awaited tour.

This free theatrical experience promises to captivate audiences of all ages with its laughter, romance, and mischief.

Nottingham Shakespeare Company's director Michelle-Louise Wright. (Photo credit: Derek McAllister)

Much Ado About Nothing is a delightful tale of mistaken identities, romantic misunderstandings, and uproarious antics.

Set in the Italian town of Messina, the play follows the journey of two pairs of lovers. Emma Carlton and Christopher Collins return to the NSC as Beatrice and Benedick, who tear into each other with witty banter while denying their affection for each other.

Hero and Claudio, young lovers facing obstacles on their path to marriage, are played by Grace Deavall and assistant director Alastair Fiori-McPhee.

Amidst a whirlwind of gossip and trickery, the two pairs of lovers navigate the complexities of love, loyalty, and deception.

Nottingham Shakespeare Company will perform Much Ado About Nothing at venues in the area this summer. (Photo by Derek McAllister Photography)

Under the visionary direction of Michelle-Louise Wright, Nottingham Shakespeare Company creates an immersive theatrical experience that appeals to both Shakespeare enthusiasts and newcomers. Wright is committed to bringing a fresh perspective to the production while staying true to the spirit of the original text.

Wright expresses her excitement about the production of “the original rom-com”, stating, “Our ensemble is stuffed full of stellar talent with new faces and old favourites giving amazing performances.

"Every rehearsal has me in stitches or welling up with tears. You can’t get better than Much Ado About Nothing in the summer sunshine!”

Details: Go to nottinghamshakespeare.co.uk for more.

