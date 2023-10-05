Enjoy an inspiring showcase for music talent across area at biggest ever Hockley Hustle

Hockley Hustle is back for 2023 with its biggest ever line-up of entertainment (Photo by Nigel King Photography)

UFO Orchestra are back at the festival for the first time since the pandemic and will be joined by vocalists including 16-year-old rising star Veeuda, Alfie Sharp, ROB.GREEN and Ffion Rebecca, with a couple of surprises yet to be announced.

Playing two sets, they will be joined at the Pitcher and Piano by Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir for a heartwarming and joyful performance.

The epic all-dayer has a packed programme of 350 acts showcasing the huge amount of talent and diversity of Nottingham’s live music scene including hotly tipped artists from BBC Introducing, a special Hustle line up at Broadway and loads of genre spanning stages put together by 35 local promoters across 40 venues.

Jazz, drum & bass, poetry, soul, house, folk, hip hop, reggae and funk all find a place in this inclusive annual event that raises tens of thousands for local charities.

Along with street entertainment, the famous silent disco, samba parades, magic acts, circus performers, graffiti artists and a collaboration with Nottingham Street Food, this homegrown, independent festival run with the help of a whole army of volunteers has come to represent the very best of the area.

Festival producer Tommy Rosley, said: “We love this festival and it is undoubtedly a celebration of Nottingham.

"Since 2006, Hockley Hustle has brought together communities across the city and showcased the quality and diversity of our music whilst raising over £200,000 for local charities.

UFO and ROB.GREEN will be teaming up again for a performance at this year's Hockley Hustle. (Photo by Samuel Kirby)

"The festival ticket costs £15 and goes to a range of wonderful charities working across Nottingham, for Nottingham. We are very proud to support them.”

Nottingham institution Phlexx Records celebrate its 10th birthday putting on stages with a host of acts released on the label through the years, as well as curating the Silent Disco.

Another late night dance can be found at Hockley Arts Club where LGBTQ+ arts collective and house music deviants, Queerphoria, will be playing until at least 2am.

New York hip hop producer Large Professor and legendary reggae sound system V Rocket International bring some international glamour to the Sneinton Market takeover by Can’t Stop Won’t Stop while Cultural Vibrations will be performing at Revolution before passing over the tunes to Hustle newcomers, Heat Fest, from 8pm onwards.

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure are appearing at Hockley Hustle 2023.

Confetti Presents stage at Bunkers Hill will showcase some of their top picks while the UK’s leading student music magazine The Mic is bringing some of University of Nottingham’s finest singer songwriters to Hockley Arts Club.

During the daytime, Das Kino hosts a showcase of young artists curated by Inspire Youth Arts. Next generation talent is also on show at the Young Creative Awards stage at Carousel with a selection of performers chosen from 2023 award entrants.

Spoken word will be the flavour of the day at Emmanuel House and the Curious Tavern featuring Nottingham and Leicester collectives.

Festival producer Ben Welch added: “We’re proud of this festival. We’re proud of the creatives we can support, some of who now help run the festival, through projects such as the ACE funded mentorship scheme and community led workshops that support young people through Young Hustlers.

"Our gang of dedicated volunteers help every step of the way and everyone who buys a ticket gets to enjoy the festival and contribute towards an independent and creative Nottingham. Thanks everyone, Hockley Hustle is a good thing.”

There’s also still time to sign up for the free industry day taking place on the eve of the festival on Saturday 21 October at Antenna and Rough Trade.

Partnering with DIY collective Ladies Music Pub, a selection of the UK’s best and brightest industry professionals including A&Rs, artist managers, publishers, record labels and promoters have been invited to Nottingham for the weekend to take part in the day, to share their expertise in workshops, artists surgeries and panel talks and check out the city’s talent.

The festival donates all the ticket income, with other funds coming from sale of merchandise and T-shirts. This year, the festival will be supporting local charities: Imara, Base 51, Emmanuel House, B’Me Cancer Communities, SFiCE Foundation and Our Dementia Choir.

2023 Wristbands are just £15 for access to more than 40 venues and 350 acts. The Wristband Exchange at Broadway will be open from 11.30am to 9pm. Broadway is also hosting a Neuro Diverse Breakout Room, with a second space at Young Hustlers location.

The festival is supported by Arts Council England, It’s in Nottingham, Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies and Hollowstone Brewery, who are launching their Hockley Helles lager in a can at the festival.

Alex Flint, CEO of It’s in Nottingham, said: “Nottingham’s music and cultural scene is known and loved, and rightly so, as we’re home to diverse new talent and household names in the world of music and the arts.

"As the organisation which promotes Nottingham city centre to residents and visitors, sponsoring Hockley Hustle again this year made absolute sense – it’s a unique celebration of all things creative, vibrant, and fun in the city and recognises and gives back to local communities too – both great reasons to get excited, and to feel proud of Nottingham.”

All the line-up announcements can be found at www.instagram.com/hockleyhustle/

Tickets are on sale at https://www.gigantic.com/hockley-hustle-tickets