Fran found her calling when Andy Warhol hired her as an Interview magazine columnist.

Her witty observations made her an acclaimed social commentator, and she published her first essay collection Metropolitan Life in 1978, followed by Social Studies in 1981.

While she’s infamously suffered with writer’s block, Lebowitz never stopped providing insightful commentary, travelling the world to speak to audiences about New York, current events, and personal annoyances.

Fran Lebowitz. Photo credit and copyright Brigitte Lacombe.

In 2021, she collaborated with Martin Scorsese on Pretend It’s A City – named for a comment she dishes out to slow-moving tourists – a Netflix series combining talks and interviews. Now, she’s back on tour.

An Evening With Fran Lebowitz comes to the UK and Ireland in April. What can audiences expect?

I do the same thing everywhere in the world: what makes it different is the audience. Someone interviews me on the stage, then I answer questions from the audience. So whatever the audience wants to talk about, that's what I talk about.

Is it more interesting for you to have a cross-section of ages in your audience?

I'm very aware of that. Usually, people who have kids are more aware, but people who have kids make a huge mistake – I mean, aside from having kids, which I think is a huge mistake.

But the huge mistake is using their own children as a marker for a whole generation. If your kid is 16, that kid does not represent all 16-year-olds. I spent a lot of time thinking about it and from a young age, I had friends much older than me, and now I know a lot of young people. So I have an unusually privileged overview.

You've been doing onstage Q&As since 1978, and once said that you invented the format. How did that come about?

I used to give readings from my books. In San Francisco, I was doing these readings all the time and said to the woman who ran the series: ‘I’m sick of reading this book, why doesn’t someone interview me on stage?’ She said: ‘Like a television talk show?’ I said: ‘Kind of, but with a journalist, as opposed to a talk show host, because there’s a big difference between the two.’ I took questions from the audience – any audience would like that, so it worked out. Now, everyone does this, but I believe I was the first.

After four decades, how do you keep the format feeling fresh?

I don’t ever allow the interviewer to discuss the questions with me beforehand. I want to be surprised by the questions.

Lots of people who do this ask for audience questions to be written down on index cards so they can choose which they want to answer. But I want the opposite. So I don't prepare at all. My preparation really consists of drinking coffee.

Fran Lebowitz is touring the UK and Ireland, visiting the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham on Tuesday, April 25.

Tickets are available from www.trch.co.uk or by calling the box office 0115 989 5555.