Enjoy an enchanted evening with South Pacific at Retford Majestic Theatre

Retford Majestic Theatre, July 24, 7.30pm.

A concert version of one of the most popular musicals of all time is to be performed by the Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra, conducted by Brady Mould.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's 1949 musical is set in an island paradise during World War Two.

You can enjoy a concert performance of the hit musical South Pacific soon at Retford Majestic Theatre

Two parallel love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. Nellie, a nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with a mature French planter, Emile.

Meanwhile, the strapping Lt. Joe Cable denies himself the fulfilment of a future with an innocent Tonkinese girl with whom he's fallen in love.

When Emile is recruited to accompany Joe on a dangerous mission, Nellie realises that life is too short not to seize her own chance for happiness.

The concert features a 55-piece orchestra and a talented ensemble of professional and local singers.

South Pacific includes hit songs as Some Enchanted Evening, Bloody Mary, I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair, Bali H’ai, There Is Nothing Like A Dame, Younger Than Springtime and Happy Talk.

Details: For more go to https://www.majesticretford.org/