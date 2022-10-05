Enjoy an enchanted evening as South Pacific comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal

This powerful love story, set on a South Pacific Island during World War Two, and featuring the much-loved music of Richard Rodgers and lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein, is brought thrillingly to life with a sensational cast of more than 30 and a full orchestra.This epic new five-star production is directed by Chichester Festival Theatre’s artistic director Daniel Evans.South Pacific boasts one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most memorable scores, and this much-loved Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical features songs such as Some Enchanted Evening, I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair and Bali Ha’i, Bloody Mary, There Is Nothing Like A Dame and many more.The cast is headed by Julian Ovenden as Emile de Becque, Lee Ross as Luther Billis, Gina Beck as Ensign Nellie Forbush, Rob Houchen as Lieutenant Joseph Cable, Joanna Ampil as Bloody Mary and Sera Maehara as Liat. They are joined by David Birrell as Captain George Brackett, Stephen John Davis as Commander William Harbison, Antoine Murray-Straughan as Stewpot, Charlie Waddell as Professor and Olly Christopher as Sergeant Johnson.