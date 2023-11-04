News you can trust since 1895
Enjoy A Vision Of Elvis when top tribute show visits Mansfield Palace Theatre

A Vision Of Elvis
By Steve Eyley
Published 4th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
Don't miss A Vision Of Elvis at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, November 15.

Get your blue suede shoes on and head down to the Leeming Street-based venue to celebrate the music of the king of rock ’n’ roll with leading Elvis tribute performer Rob Kingsley and his talented cast.

This smash hit show is a breathtaking recreation of a live Elvis Presley concert that takes you on an epic audio-visual journey through time like you've never seen before.

    It includes performances of hits such as Stuck on You, It's Now or Never, Return to Sender, GI Blues, Suspicious Minds, The Wonder of You, American Trilogy and many more.

    Rob Kingsley is winner of the National Tribute Music Awards ‘Official Elvis Show’ and ‘number one male tribute artist’ and the show is internationally acclaimed.Rob’s authentic performance brings Elvis fans a night not to be missed.

    Details: For ticket availability, go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk

