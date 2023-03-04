Enjoy a special kind of mayhem with Dick and Dom on their 20th anniversary tour
Get ready for a heady rush of comedy nostalgia when Dick & Dom In Da Bungalow: The 20th Anniversary Tour hits the stage at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on March 19.
Grab a pint and get ready for the messiest night out in the UK!
20 years after the hit BBC show Da Bungalow first burst on to our screens, quadruple Bafta award winners Dick & Dom are bringing their own special kind of mayhem to venues around the country as part of their live tour.
This is Dick & Dom with familiar favourites including Two-Word Tango, Musical Splatues, The Grunty Song, Fairly Hairy Fizzogs, Pants Dance, and of course BOGIES!
Expect the unexpected as the legendary Creamy Muck Muck game returns and there are also appearances from Diddy Dick and Dom, and DI Harry Batt. No member of the audience is safe.
For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk
