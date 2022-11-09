Enjoy a pre-festive treat as Neil Sands presents Christmas Memories show at Mansfield Palace Theatre

The talented performer Neil Sands and his cast are back at the Leeming Street venue soon with Christmas Memories.This will be a spectacular, spirit-lifting, heart-warming, afternoon of festive nostalgia.Join them for a dazzling sleigh ride of yuletide memories, filled with more than 60 of your all-time favourite Christmas songs and carols that will have you singing along from start to finish and bringing back so many wonderful memories of Christmases past.The performance features a shimmering stage set, stunning costumes, beautiful Christmas trees and even falling snow.This is the perfect pre-Christmas treat, warming your heart on the coldest winter’s day, taking you back to a time when Christmas really was ‘the most wonderful time of the year’