Enjoy a free concert in Jacksdale by Pye Hill Male Voice Choir
The Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir will be performing a free concert at the Dale Club, Jacksdale, on Saturday, March 25, from 7.30pm.
Following a very successful 2022, including a tour to Devon and singing at York Minster as part of a mass choir for the wedding of the choir’s president, the choir anticipates, once again, a very busy year, including a tour to the Lake District.
Most of the choirs’ concerts take place locally, frequently helping raise funds for charities and worthy causes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Come along and help celebrate the oncoming of spring and be entertained for free.
Make a night of it with family and friends. The choir raises thousands of pounds each year for charities and good causes and is well known nationally and throughout Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.
The concert is a thank you to the venue that hosts its rehearsals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
For more, go to pyehillmvc.co.uk