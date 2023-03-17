News you can trust since 1895
Enjoy a free concert in Jacksdale by Pye Hill Male Voice Choir

The Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir will be performing a free concert at the Dale Club, Jacksdale, on Saturday, March 25, from 7.30pm.

By Steve Eyley
Published 17th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT- 1 min read

​Following a very successful 2022, including a tour to Devon and singing at York Minster as part of a mass choir for the wedding of the choir’s president, the choir anticipates, once again, a very busy year, including a tour to the Lake District.

Most of the choirs’ concerts take place locally, frequently helping raise funds for charities and worthy causes.

Come along and help celebrate the oncoming of spring and be entertained for free.

See Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir give a free concert in Jacksdale on March 25.
    Make a night of it with family and friends. The choir raises thousands of pounds each year for charities and good causes and is well known nationally and throughout Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

    The concert is a thank you to the venue that hosts its rehearsals.

    For more, go to pyehillmvc.co.uk

