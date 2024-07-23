Enjoy a feast of music and entertainment for all in first ever Canalside Fest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Canalside Fest

Binks Yard, Nottingham, August 2 to 4.

The popular city venue has revealed the line-up for its new three-day family-friendly festival, with an eclectic roster of local acts.

Launched in partnership with the Canal & River Trust, the inaugural Canalside Fest will see a ‘block party’ takeover on Friday hosted by DJ Fever and Jez Prince, spinning top hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s from 5pm until 1am.

Don't miss all the fun and games at the inaugural Canalside Fest from August 2 to 4.

Saturday will bring an eclectic mix of local talent to the Binks Yard stage. This includes live music from local school band Morning Rain; jazz, soul and funk artist Davina Smith and Rolling Stones tribute band The Rolling Clones.

Fans of electronic music can also enjoy sets from house and disco DJs including Louie Lopez, Tom Haywood and DJ Selecta on Saturday.

On the Sunday, there will be guitarist Harry Scarr, vocalist Laura Jayne Hanson, alt-rock duo Drone Queen; soloist Jude, singer-songwriter Harpa and retro classics from DJ Chris Heckford.

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard, said: “Nottingham is a city that’s brimming with top music talent, and we wanted to create a festival that celebrated that.

"The subsequent line-up features a wonderful mix of brilliant acts with something for everyone, and music lovers of all ages.

“This festival is very much for the people of Nottingham, featuring some of the creative individuals that make our city so great.

"It’s set to be a really special weekend, and we’re so excited to be creating a space where creativity and talent is celebrated, right here in our fantastic city.”

Alongside music, there will also be a range of stalls, street food, drinks, a local artisan market and kids’ activities, as well as water and canal activities.

Canalside Fest is free to attend, and offers a family-friendly environment for all to enjoy local grown talent. To find out more, visit https://binksyard.com/live/

