Enjoy a blast from the past at Notts venues with hit show Lipstick On Your Collar

By Steve Eyley
Published 15th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
​Mansfield Palace Theatre, June 2/Retford Majestic Theatre, June 17.

​The hit show Lipstick On Your Collar will roll back the years once again as it makes its latest appearances in the area with shows at two Notts venues.

Step back in time to the golden era of music where the jukebox roared and feet didn't touch the floor.

    Get your dancing shoes at the ready, grab yourself a milkshake and relax - you are in for an evening of back to back hits from the 1950s and 60s.

    From the birth of rock 'n' roll through to the beat group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, the show is packed with more than 40 hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black and more.

    Performed by a full live band, this show features excellent vocals, tight harmonies and an infectious sense of fun.

    Details: For tickets, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or www.majesticretford.org

