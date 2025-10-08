Energetic and epic headliners announced for Splendour festival

There's fun aplenty to be had at Splendour

Two international acts have been announced as the headliners for next year’s Splendour festival, the biggest in the county.

The Wombats will headline on Saturday July 18, and Snow Patrol will headline on Sunday July 19.

Since they emerged as leading lights of noughties indie, The Wombats have maintained an upward momentum and show no signs of slowing down with the release of their sonically adventurous sixth album.

The Liverpool trio are known for their joyous, playful and energetic live shows while performing songs with a searing emotional honesty.

Snow Patrol had huge hits with Chasing Cars and Run

Northern Irish/Scottish indie-rock band Snow Patrol are known for their swooningly sensitive songs and the soaring vocals of Gary Lightbody. Formed in Dundee in 1994, the band released their five-times platinum, major-label debut Final Straw in 2003. Hit track Run catapulted the band to national fame.

Over the course of their career, Snow Patrol have amassed seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards and been nominated for six Brit Awards and one Grammy. Last year, the band released their UK number one album The Forest Is The Path to widespread acclaim. With fan favourites Chasing Cars, Run and Spitting Games in their hit-strewn catalogue, the stage is set for an epic performance next summer.

Anton Lockwood, one of the festival’s organisers, said: “We’re delighted to welcome The Wombats and Snow Patrol as the two headliners for Splendour 2026. With sing-along-hits and huge anthems, they are both artists we’ve been wanting to secure for a very long time – so it’s fantastic they are both coming to Nottingham. Of course there will be lots more to follow across all our stages, with more to announce soon.”

Splendour is Nottinghamshire’s biggest festival. Set in the surroundings of Wollaton Hall & Deer Park, the festival has brought many international calibre acts to Nottingham. Past line-ups have featured Richard Ashcroft, Kaiser Chiefs, Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, Billy Ocean, The Specials, James, The Human League, Happy Mondays, Bananarama, Lawson, Jake Bugg, Madness, The Darkness, Pet Shop Boys, Calvin Harris, Dizzee Rascal and Paolo Nutini.

The Wombats are known for their joyous, playful and energetic live shows

The weekend offers several stages of music with a mix of acts to appeal across multiple generations. Alongside the music, there will be comedy, fairground rides, an independent market, gourmet food and drink, a Little Splendours area and fringe activities.

Day tickets cost £80 per person, and weekend tickets cost £115 per person. Booking fees apply.