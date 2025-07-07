Embark on an atmospheric journey with Midge Ure in Nottingham

Midge Ure: 'This will be an immersive experience for the audience both visually and sonically'

Midge Ure is bringing his unique new tour to Nottingham next year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promising a rare and personal concert experience, the A Man Of Two Worlds Tour will blend his classic album tracks and fan favourites with cinematic instrumentals in journey through his expansive career.

Midge said: “This is my two worlds coming together. Almost every album I have made over the last 40-plus years has featured at least one instrumental track. Instrumental music is one of my main loves.” For the first time, these often-overlooked instrumental pieces will share the stage with the song’s generations know and love. Interspersed throughout the performance, they will act as “sonic bridges” between those fan favourites and classic hits from his catalogue. Midge added: “I realised most of these have never been performed live. So my intention on this tour is to seamlessly insert some of these atmospheric, cinematic instrumentals between a selection of hits and favourite album tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will be an immersive experience for the audience both visually and sonically.” From his glam rock days with Slik in the mid-1970s, through the punk-tinged energy of The Rich Kids alongside Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols, to heping define the sound of the '80s with Ultravox and Visage, Midge Ure has consistently been at the forefront of innovation. His role in co-writing and producing the global anthem Do They Know It’s Christmas? and helping orchestrate Live Aid remains one of the most significant moments in modern music history. He has Ivor Novello, Grammy, and BASCAP awards to his name and a legacy of gold and platinum-selling records, and celebrated his 70th birthday with a sold-out Royal Albert Hall show in 2023, followed by a major UK tour.

Midge Ure plays Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on May 30, 2026. Visit midgeure.co.uk to book.