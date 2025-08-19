Embark on a journey into the psyche of killers

Emma Kenny looks into some of the most notorious cases of recent decades

Theatregoers can delve into the most notorious British murder cases of our time when criminal psychologist Emma Kenny brings her show to Nottingham.

Titled Murderous Minds, the evening promises an unflinching journey into the psyche of killers, exploring the dark motives and life circumstances that led them to commit unthinkable acts. Known for her work dissecting real-life cases on shows including ITV’s This Morning and her popular YouTube channel, Emma brings her ability to balance chilling facts with compassionate storytelling, aiming to leave the audience leaves informed, fascinated, and questioning everything they thought they knew about human nature.

Emma Kenny has more than a million subscribers to her YouTube and Facebook platforms and has appeared on more than a hundred television shows.

Emma Kenny's Murderous Minds comes to the Theatre Royal on Sunday April 19, 2026. It is recommended for ages 16 and above. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.