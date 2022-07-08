Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, June 10 and 11, 2023.

Hot off the heels of the successful 2022 event, Em-Con returns for another jam-packed weekend in 2023.

Taking over the Arena on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday June 11, expect the usual fare of unmissable celebrity meet and greets, traders and stalls, superb film and TV sets and props, some seriously impressive cosplay and so much more.

EM-Con is back at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham next year.

Celebrities attending this year’s event are yet to be announced so keep your eyes peeled for the latest updates.

Last year saw stars from the likes of Harry Potter, Star Wars, Red Dwarf, Hot Fuzz, Doctor Who, Gavin & Stacey and many more so organisers can’t wait to see who will be announced for next year’s event.

For more on tickets, you can see https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/article/artist-emcon23