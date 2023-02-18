Elemental Theatre Company to present new play Normal in Hucknall before short tour

John Godber Centre, Hucknall, February 24, at 7.30pm.

The Elemental Theatre Company presents this play, written and performed by Tom Stevenson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a world where it’s now OK to be gay, with Pride marches and celebrations strong within the LGBT community, one gay actor is struggling to come to terms with how to ‘be gay’.

Elemental Theatre Company are to present Tom Stevenson's play Normal in Hucknall, before a short tour.

Most Popular

This one-man play was created as a response to research on performed sexuality and the social debate of ‘gay parts for gay actors’.

Follow the unnamed protagonist in this one-act LGBT comedy as he deals with family, friends, love, sex and work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The production aims to challenge what many deem ‘the gay voice’ up and down the country, born from the final project of a Masters degree in theatre at Loughborough University.

Tom Stevenson commented: “Normal is my third piece of original writing to be performed on stage, but it is my first ever monologue performance without a cast to support me.”

Tom added: “It is also the first show that Elemental Theatre Company is touring (instead of being housed in one venue), so I am excited about these 'first times’, but also terrified of how vulnerable I will be on stage, alone, telling my story”.

The play contains some adult content. Tickets are only £5 and are on sale at www.seaty.co.uk/normal-hucknall

Advertisement

Advertisement