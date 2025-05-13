Electrifying Southern rock on the way to Nottingham courtesy of Parker Barrow

By Peter Ormerod
Published 13th May 2025, 15:43 BST
Nashville based blues-infused Southern rockers Parker Barrow bring their high-energy show to Nottingham this summer.

The band are led by husband-and-wife duo Megan Kane (lead vocals) and Dylan Turner (drums). A chance encounter brought Kane and Turner together in 2019, when Turner was searching for a new singer for his band. The pair immediately hit it off, and within two weeks they were on the road together in full time pursuit of a mutual musical dream. The couple have been riding the highs and lows of rock ’n’ roll road life ever since.

    Parker Barrow’s compelling vintage sound contains elements of rock, southern rock, blues and soul. They commands a mix of old and new influences threaded throughout their distinctive sound, including the Allman Brothers, the Black Crowes, Blackberry Smoke, Johnny Cash, the Rolling Stones, Tedeschi-Trucks, Whiskey Myers and Led Zeppelin.

    The band have become known for their electrifying, full-throttle live shows, with their songs often infused with extended jams. The name Parker Barrow is taken from Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the infamous American bank robbers during the Great Depression of the early 1930s.

    Parker Barrow play at The Bodega on Friday July 18. Visit bodeganottingham.com to book.

