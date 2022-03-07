Adam Woodyatt and Laurie Brett in Looking Good Dead (Photo by Chris Payne)

The pair will play husband and wife Tom and Kellie Bryce in the world premiere stage production of the Peter James best-selling novel.

Laurie and Adam famously starred as husband and wife Ian and Jane Beale in BBC’s EastEnders.

The production will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham from March 21 to 26 as part of a nationwide tour.

Laurie Brett, Luke Ward-Wilkinson and Adam Woodyatt in Looking Good Dead (Photo by Chris Payne)

Laurie Brett said: “It is so exciting to be getting back on stage in such a thrilling play. I’m a massive Peter James fan and to be working alongside my dear friend Adam, as husband and wife again, is going to be great fun.”

Laurie Brett is probably best known for her portrayal of Jane Beale in EastEnders, a role she played for ten years.

Her other TV credits include DC Gemma Darlington in Channel 4’s Deadwater Fell and Christine Mulgrew in the BBC’s Waterloo Road.

No stranger to the stage her many theatre credits include Les Miserables in the West End, and most recently in the acclaimed stage adaptation of Kay Mellor’s Band of Gold.

Adam Woodyatt and Laurie Brett in Looking Good Dead (Photo credit: Chris Payne)

Adam Woodyatt added: “I am so thrilled to be working with Laurie on Looking Good Dead. We formed such a great working relationship on EastEnders and it’s brilliant to now be able to bring that to the stage.

"The reaction the play has already had this year from audiences has been amazing. I’ve had so much fun doing the show and to have Laurie join us is a wonderful added bonus.”

Adam Woodyatt is the longest serving cast member in EastEnders, having appeared continuously as Ian Beale since the show began in 1985.

For his portrayal of the role, he was honoured in 2013 with the Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2015 after the EastEnders 30th Anniversary Live episode, Best Actor at the British Soap Awards.

Looking Good Dead marks Adam’s return to stage in a play for the first time since 1982, as a 13-year-old at the National Theatre in Tom Stoppard’s On The Razzle.

In Looking Good Dead, hours after picking up a USB memory stick left behind on a train seat, Tom Bryce inadvertently becomes a witness to a vicious murder.

Reporting the crime has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger. When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace (played by Harry Long) becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with while he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family’s lives.

For more on tickets for this production, go to www.trch.co.uk

