EastEnders legend Michelle Collins joins cast of Cluedo at Nottingham Theatre Royal
Cluedo
Nottingham Theatre Royal, February 28 to March 5.
Actress Michelle Collins, star of EastEnders, Coronation Street and 2000 Acres of Sky, is to star as the iconic Miss Scarlett in the UK tour of the new play Cluedo.Based on the classic Hasbro detective board game loved by generations and the hit 1985 Paramount film Clue, the brand new comedy thriller is not to be missed.Michelle Collins explained: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Cluedo. It’s such an iconic game and I remember how much I loved playing it with my cousins when we were younger.”I’m delighted that it’s being brought to the stage – and having really enjoyed reading the script, I’m sure audiences across the UK will love it.”This hilarious spoof of a thriller, will keep you guessing right up to the finale as both the guests and audience try to work out whodunnit…. with what... and where!
Details: For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk