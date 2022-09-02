Early bird tickets have been released, giving the perfect opportunity to plan and pre-book a full Christmas experience with a visit to Cinderella in the castle; a stop by the magical grotto to meet Santa Claus and a festive afternoon tea in the grandeur of the Regency-styled tearoom.

From the winding walk lit by twinkling lights up to the fairytale castle to the show-stopping scenes, Cinderella at Belvoir will be suitable for all ages.

A truly magical experience, Christmas at Belvoir is also the place to meet Santa Claus. From November 18 to December 23, Santa Claus and his helpers will be preparing for Christmas in a cosy enchanted woodland grotto tucked away in the castle’s old kitchen.

You can pre-book your tickets for Belvoir Castle’s Cinderella Christmas experience.

Most Popular

Guaranteed to bringing the magic of Christmas to life for little ones, they will enjoy storytelling from Santa's Elves, meet Santa and take home a gift to save for the big day.

The Engine Yard will be transformed into a winter utopia with its own Santa’s Grotto where little ones can meet singing reindeers, get on the 'Belvoir Express' train for family photo opportunities, say hello to Father Christmas and his helpers and take home a gift.

The artisan retail village offers relaxed outdoor present shopping in boutique stores, festive essentials and seasonal food and drink. Christmas markets take place every weekend from November 26 to 27 with 25 chalets adding to the festive offer.

Created by award-winning theatre designers led by Charlotte Lloyd Webber, the Leicestershire castle will be transformed to bring the beloved fairytale of Cinderella to life in a series of breathtaking scenes staged in the ornate rooms.

Experience Christmas at Belvoir Castle. Photo by Charlotte Graham.

Cinderella early bird tickets will be available until September 30. Afternoon Tea and Santa Grotto visits can also be booked in advance and are expected to be popular, so early booking is recommended to secure preferred slots.

Early bird tickets are adult £22, child (four-to-16) £9, family ticket £55. (two adult, three children).

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.