You can enjoy two gigs in the area by Chris While and Julie Matthews.

While and Matthews

​The Wesley Centre, Maltby, October 4/The Greystones, Sheffield, October 24.

Chris While and Julie Matthews are the longest-lasting female music duo in Britain.

They have played more than 2,500 gigs, appeared on over 100 albums, written hundreds of original songs and reached millions of people around the world.

This year they celebrate 30 years as a performing pair and sound as fresh and vital as ever.Chris and Julie are folk/singer-songwriters and have been nominated ten times in the BBC Radio 2 Folk music awards in the ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Duo’ and ‘Best Live Act’ categories. They won the ‘Best Duo’ award in 2009.

Chris (vocals, guitar, banjo, dulcimer and percussion) and Julie (vocals, piano, guitar, mandolin and bouzouki) are one of the best and most respected duos on the world folk roots scene.

In September, they release their 13th studio album Days Like These.

Details: For more, go to www.whileandmatthews.com