Dukeries Theatre Group to hit the stage again with comic tale

Acorn Theatre, Worksop, November 18 to 20, 7.30pm.

Dukeries Theatre Group members return to action soon with a production of this comedy, written by Debbie Isitt. Directed by Jess Chambers, the play focuses on Kenneth and Hilary, married for nearly 20 years, but as middle age approaches, Ken finds himself in the arms of another woman.At first, Laura appears to be everything that is missing from Ken’s life with Hilary - young, slim, attractive and a vibrant free spirit - but his little fling quickly gets out of hand.Juggling the affections of two women, his world becomes a tangle of lies and deceit. Told through a series of flashbacks, interspersed with the ‘last supper’, The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband is an entertaining exploration of the old adage, “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach”!

Details: Tickets are £10 and are available online at http://www.acorntheatre.net/Book-Online

Dukeries Theatre Company will perform The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband, at Worksop's Acorn Theatre from November 18 to 20.

