Dukeries Theatre Group returns to stage with comic tale

Members of the group will be performing The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband, a comedy by Debbie Isitt. Performances will be from 7.30pm each night.

Kenneth and Hilary have been married nearly 20 years, but as middle age approaches, Ken finds himself in the arms of another woman.

At first, Laura appears to be everything that is missing from Ken’s life with Hilary but his little fling quickly becomes desperately out of hand.

Dukeries Theatre Group perform The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband

Juggling the affections of two women, his world becomes a tangle of lies and deceit.

Told through a series of flashbacks interspersed with the `last supper’, The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband is a highly entertaining exploration of the old adage, “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach”!

Tickets are £10. For more, see http://www.acorntheatre.net/Book-Online

