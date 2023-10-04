Dreams come true for Gabrielle fans at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of her era-defining smash hit number one single Dreams, Gabrielle will perform highlights from her catalogue of hits.
Gabrielle explained: “Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of Dreams is just amazing.
"I can’t wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago! Time sure does fly when you are having fun.”
Gabrielle made an immediate impact when her debut single Dreams spent three weeks at number one in the summer of 1993. Her second number one single, Rise, followed in 2000 and was embraced by fans as an anthem that helped them inspire them to keep the faith.
For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk
