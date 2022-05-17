Dream of a show is up and running as Dreamgirls musical visits Nottingham Theatre Royal

Dreamgirls The Musical

By Steve Eyley
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 12:00 am
Dreamgirls is up and running at Nottingham Theatre Royal for its ten-day stay (Photo credit: Matt Crockett)
Dreamgirls is up and running at Nottingham Theatre Royal for its ten-day stay (Photo credit: Matt Crockett)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, May 17 to 28.

Featuring the classic songs And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going, Listen and One Night Only, this sensational production of Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End première in December 2016 at London’s Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.Meet the Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history.Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.Dreamgirls stars Nicole Raquel Dennis as Effie White, with Sharlene Hector performing the iconic role at certain performances, Natalie Kassanga as Deena Jones, and Paige Peddie as Lorrell Robinson.

Details: For tickets, go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto: Matt Crockett

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

AmericanWest EndLondon