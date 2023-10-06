Draw back the curtain and enjoy classic songs from musicals at Palace Theatre

Come along and see Dreamcoat Stars at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 14.

This musical extravaganza concert features stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The show promises top vocal performances in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics.Journey into a colourful production packed with vibrant songs from the nation’s best-loved shows including Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Phantom, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables and more.

Keith Jack, who stars in the touring production, having shot to fame in BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do, said: “Joseph has been a part of my life since before Any Dream Will Do, and I’ve always thought about getting a few Joseph performers together for a concert of musical theatre. We’re excited to bring the show to audiences later this year.”

Details: For more on ticket availability, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk