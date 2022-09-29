Aida H Dee, the story-time Drag Queen and founder of Drag Queen Story Hour UK, will be delighting children and families to an hour of reading, fun and play, highlighting acceptance, individuality and inclusion.

Drag Queen Story Hour, which has been running worldwide since 2015, is an initiative where drag queens will usually take over a library or a community centre for an hour and read stories to children.

The initiative aims to break down stereotypes and bias from a young age and show that inclusivity can be a good thing.

Aida H Dee is the first drag artist to bring this idea, which started in the USA, to Europe.

Aida H Dee is the first drag artist to bring this idea, which started in the USA, to Europe and has been delighting audiences across the UK, including a massive summer tour this year which visited more than 20 venues across the country.

Nonsuch Studios, which is based in Hockley, presents a year-round programme of exciting and dynamic family and child-friendly events, from Drag Queen Story Hour to The Dinosaur Show and children's rave: CABABABARAVE!

Edward Boott, artistic director and CEO of Nonsuch Studios, said; “Nottingham is a city that really celebrates inclusivity and difference and we’re so thrilled to welcome Drag Queen Story Hour UK to the city for the first time to put on a truly amazing storytime for all.”

For more, see https://www.nonsuchstudios.co.uk/whatson/dragqueenstoryhouruk

