Double the fun as new musical Identical launches at Nottingham Playhouse

The musical Identical is not to be missed soon at Nottingham Playhouse (Photo credit: Alastair Muir)

Nottingham Playhouse, July 26 to August 14.

They say you should never work with children or animals but this summer Olivier and Tony award-winning director Trevor Nunn is doing both, with three sets of identical twins.

Kyla and Nicole Fox, from County Armagh, Northern Ireland, Emme and Eden Patrick, from Waltham Abbey and Sienna and Savannah Robinson, from Bromley, are the youngsters playing Lottie and Lisa in the world premiere of Identical, a new musical destined for the West End.

Identical is based on the novel The Parent Trap by Erich Kästner, which inspired hugely successful Disney films featuring Hayley Mills in 1961 and Lindsay Lohan in 1998.

Identical tells the story of Lottie and Lisa, twin girls separated at birth, reunited by chance at a summer camp 10 years later. In an attempt to re-join their divorced parents, they decide to swap identities.

It has music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, (the multi award-winning writers of the Olivier award-winnig National Theatre hit Honk!, who also created a new score for the international smash-hit Cameron Mackintosh/Disney production of Mary Poppins) with a book by Stuart Paterson.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.ukPhoto credit: Alastair Muir