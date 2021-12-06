First up, on Friday, December 10, Scottish violin ace Nicola Benedetti will be the guest soloist in a performance of Wynton Marsalis’s Violin Concerto that the jazz great wrote for her.

The concert, conducted by Cristian Macelaru, also features Bernstein’s sparkling Candide Overture and Ravel’s brilliant orchestration of Mussorgsky’s Pictures At An Exhibition.Then, on Thursday, December 16, it’s the return of popular annual Halle Christmas Concert, conducted by Stephen Bell.

Get ready for some festive classics in a fun concert also featuring guest baritone soloist Quirjin de Lang.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Andy Gotts

