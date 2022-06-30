Don’t miss world premiere​​​​​​​ in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's latest concert

Taking place at St Mary’s Church in Nottingham on Saturday, July 9, the concert features a number of fine British works, culminating in Elgar’s magnificent First Symphony, which is sure to sound impressive in the wonderful acoustics of the church.

Before then, you will be able to enjoy Holst’s lively Ballet Music from The Perfect Fool – sure to find favour with fans of The Planets – and William Walton’s electrifying Viola Concerto, with talented performer Carmen Flores as the guest soloist.

The other piece in the concert is the world performance of Carrick-A-Rede, an attractive tone poem written by NSO viola player Sarah Brialey and inspired by spectacular scenery in Northern Ireland.

See Nottingham Symphony Orchestra at St Mary's Church, Nottingham, on Saturday, July 9.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and will be conducted by Derek Williams.

For ticket details on the concert, go to nottinghamsymphony.org.uk