Georgina Good (vocalist), Pete Reeve (lead guitarist), Dickie B (rhythm guitarist), Keith Gillett (drummer) and Phill Firth (bassist) are looking forward to returning the favour to Phil and the rest of the staff at the venue for giving them their first gig after the Covid lockdown.

With songs from Alice Cooper, to ZZ Top, Black Sabbath, to Black Star Riders, the band are ready to rock the night away.

The gig begins at 9.15pm and entry is free.

See GG and the Hell Hounds playing a gig in Worksop this weekend

For more entertainment news from the area, you can click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.