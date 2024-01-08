The Sleeping Souls are heading for Nottingham's Rescue Rooms.

​Nottingham Rescue Rooms, January 24.

Heading out on their first ever UK tour without frontman Frank Turner at the helm, the talented quintet of Tarrant Anderson (bass), Matt Nasir (piano), Callum Green (drums), Ben Lloyd (guitar), plus Cahir O’Doherty (of Fighting With Wire/Jetplane Landing/New Pagans) will be performing tracks from their warmly received independent album Just Before The World Starts Burning, which came out late last year.

Support on the night comes from Xtra Mile label-mate Hannah Rose Platt.

The band’s l atest single Scared Of Living arrives ahead of a short stretch of live dates.

Laced with spiralling riffs and highly charged vocals, Scared Of Living is a punk-rock firecracker which illuminates the vibrant, vital quality of the album from which it is taken.

The song finds a band dwelling on how the age of the internet is directly impacting who we are.