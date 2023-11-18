Don't miss the chilling tale The Woman In Black when it returns to the area

Don't miss the hit chiller The Woman In Black when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Mark Douet)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, November 27 to December 2.

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s chilling best-selling novel returns to the area and tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’.

He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

Malcolm James returns to The Woman in Black, having first played Arthur Kipps on a UK tour and then at the Fortune Theatre.

Mark Hawkins first played The Actor in The Woman in Black at the Fortune Theatre and The Madinat Theatre. His television credits include HBO’s The Nevers and ITV’s Vera.

During the course of 33 years, The Woman in Black played over 13,000 performances in the West End and has been seen by more than seven million people in the UK. In June 2019, the production celebrated its 30th anniversary in London’s West End with a special gala performance.

Details: For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989555.